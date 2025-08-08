Left Menu

Chhota Bheem Comics: A Cultural Resurgence for Young Readers

The Publications Division and Ministry of Information & Broadcasting unveiled the Chhota Bheem comic series, aiming to foster Indian storytelling in youth. Developed with Green Gold Animation, these comics highlight the adventures of Bheem, a character grounded in Indian culture, targeting a broader global creative presence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-08-2025 21:11 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 21:11 IST
Chhota Bheem Comics: A Cultural Resurgence for Young Readers
Launch of Chhota Bheem Comic series (Image source: Ministry of Information & Broadcasting). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, the Publications Division and Ministry of Information & Broadcasting unveiled the much-anticipated Chhota Bheem comic series at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. This launch aims to foster storytelling deeply rooted in Indian culture, appealing to young readers across the nation.

The event featured an in-depth discussion on the journey and themes surrounding Chhota Bheem, a beloved figure in Indian children's fiction. Principal Director General of Publications Division, Bhupendra Kainthola, emphasized the significance of stories with an Indian connection. He highlighted the tradition of folklore and emphasized the importance of conveying these tales in mother tongues to inspire future generations.

In collaboration with Green Gold Animation Pvt. Ltd., the comics narrate the adventures of Bheem, a brave and magnanimous boy from the fictional kingdom of Dholakpur. Bheem's tales, built on friendship, courage, teamwork, and deep moral values, draw from rich Indian folklore. Rajiv Chilaka, Founder and CEO of Green Gold Animation, acknowledged the government's role in nurturing Indian content creation, underscoring India's promise as a global leader in animation, comics, and related fields.

Aligned with the vision from the recent WAVES Summit in Mumbai, the Chhota Bheem series reflects efforts to bolster India's creative economy through culturally resonant content that appeals domestically and enhances India's cultural heritage on the global stage. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Shifts Human Rights Reporting Focus

Trump Administration Shifts Human Rights Reporting Focus

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Tariff Move: A Chip on the Shoulder for Tech Giants

Trump's Bold Tariff Move: A Chip on the Shoulder for Tech Giants

 United States
3
Trump's Plan for Order: Federalizing D.C. with National Guard

Trump's Plan for Order: Federalizing D.C. with National Guard

 Global
4
Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Challenging House Arrest

Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Challenging House Arrest

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025