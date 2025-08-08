Left Menu

Sons of Udaipur Tailor Demand Justice Anew After Film Screening

The sons of Kanhaiya Lal, a Udaipur tailor murdered in 2022, viewed 'Udaipur Files,' a film about the incident, demanding justice. The film's release reignited public attention on the pending case, as former Rajasthan CM Gehlot criticized delays despite the NIA's involvement for three years.

Updated: 08-08-2025 21:22 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 21:22 IST
The sons of Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal, killed in 2022, have called for renewed attention to their father's ongoing case after watching 'Udaipur Files,' a film based on his tragic demise. The film screening reignited their demand for justice as they lamented the pending court case.

During the film's showing, Udaipur locals left a seat vacant in honor of Kanhaiya Lal, placing a photograph of him between his sons, highlighting the city's continuing grief. As the film graphically depicted their father's murder, the brothers were emotionally affected.

Despite initial swift action by local police, former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot criticized the National Investigation Agency for delaying the trial. He suggested political motives behind obstructing swift justice, though support continues for the family from various community members and leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

