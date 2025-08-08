Adidas Accused of Cultural Appropriation Over 'Oaxaca Slip-On'
Mexican authorities have accused sportswear giant Adidas of cultural appropriation for allegedly copying traditional huarache sandals in their 'Oaxaca Slip-On' design. Talks are underway for compensation, and legal reforms are being considered to protect Mexican handicrafts. The incident highlights ongoing issues of traditional design theft by global brands.
Mexican authorities have leveled charges against Adidas, claiming the brand engaged in cultural appropriation by designing sandals that mirror traditional Indigenous footwear. The design in question is the 'Oaxaca Slip-On', which resembles huaraches, an iconic Mexican shoe style.
The controversy has intensified calls for Adidas to retract the model, with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum noting discussions are underway in Oaxaca for compensating those affected. The accusations stress a broader trend of global companies allegedly lifting traditional designs without credit or compensation.
Governor Salomón Jara Cruz of Oaxaca has demanded a public apology, asserting that cultural artifacts are integral to community identity. As Mexico strives for stricter protective regulations for artisans, it aims to negotiate ways artists can engage with large brands while retaining cultural integrity.
