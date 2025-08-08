Left Menu

Adidas Accused of Cultural Appropriation Over 'Oaxaca Slip-On'

Mexican authorities have accused sportswear giant Adidas of cultural appropriation for allegedly copying traditional huarache sandals in their 'Oaxaca Slip-On' design. Talks are underway for compensation, and legal reforms are being considered to protect Mexican handicrafts. The incident highlights ongoing issues of traditional design theft by global brands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mexicocity | Updated: 08-08-2025 23:24 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 23:24 IST
Adidas Accused of Cultural Appropriation Over 'Oaxaca Slip-On'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Mexican authorities have leveled charges against Adidas, claiming the brand engaged in cultural appropriation by designing sandals that mirror traditional Indigenous footwear. The design in question is the 'Oaxaca Slip-On', which resembles huaraches, an iconic Mexican shoe style.

The controversy has intensified calls for Adidas to retract the model, with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum noting discussions are underway in Oaxaca for compensating those affected. The accusations stress a broader trend of global companies allegedly lifting traditional designs without credit or compensation.

Governor Salomón Jara Cruz of Oaxaca has demanded a public apology, asserting that cultural artifacts are integral to community identity. As Mexico strives for stricter protective regulations for artisans, it aims to negotiate ways artists can engage with large brands while retaining cultural integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN experts: Gaza faces genocidal escalation as aid blocked and deaths soar

UN experts: Gaza faces genocidal escalation as aid blocked and deaths soar

Global
2
UN Experts Warn Gaza Faces Famine as Israel Blocks UN Humanitarian Access

UN Experts Warn Gaza Faces Famine as Israel Blocks UN Humanitarian Access

 Global
3
Military-Style Academy pilot closes with promising results and safer communities

Military-Style Academy pilot closes with promising results and safer communi...

 New Zealand
4
Tasman Job Seekers Begin Vital Flood Recovery Work Under Government Programme

Tasman Job Seekers Begin Vital Flood Recovery Work Under Government Programm...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025