Empowering Women: CM Sarma's Raksha Bandhan Commitment
On Raksha Bandhan, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma extended warm wishes, emphasizing his commitment to women's empowerment in the state. The festival symbolizes trust and protection in relationships, and Sarma pledged continued support and empowerment for the women of Assam.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 09-08-2025 09:10 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 09:10 IST
On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma sent heartfelt greetings to the state's residents, emphasizing the festival's significance in fostering trust and protection within familial bonds.
In a statement, Sarma highlighted the importance of the occasion as a reminder of the unbreakable bond that defines relationships, pledging his unwavering support to the women of Assam.
Sarma reaffirmed his commitment to empowering women, promising to stand by them and ensure their protection and empowerment at every step.
