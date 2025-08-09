Empowering Women: CM Sarma's Raksha Bandhan Commitment

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma sent heartfelt greetings to the state's residents, emphasizing the festival's significance in fostering trust and protection within familial bonds.

In a statement, Sarma highlighted the importance of the occasion as a reminder of the unbreakable bond that defines relationships, pledging his unwavering support to the women of Assam.

Sarma reaffirmed his commitment to empowering women, promising to stand by them and ensure their protection and empowerment at every step.

(With inputs from agencies.)