INS Sandhayak Makes Strategic Visit to Singapore

Indian Naval Ship Sandhayak, India's first indigenous survey vessel large (SVL), sailed into Singapore as the city-state celebrated its National Day. This significant visit underscores India's commitment to regional maritime collaboration and fortifies bilateral hydrographic relations between the Indian Navy and Singaporean maritime entities, according to officials.

Highlighting India's expanding role in maritime diplomacy, the visit is pivotal for capacity building in the region, as remarked by an Indian Navy spokesperson. Commissioned in February 2024 in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the vessel is equipped with extensive surveying capabilities, suitable for both coastal and deep water assessments. It's also outfitted for search and rescue, and humanitarian efforts, featuring an onboard helicopter and hospital.

During its maiden call to Singapore, INS Sandhayak will facilitate technical and professional exchanges. Its agenda covers engagement with key Singaporean hydrographic and naval figures and allows for insights into Indian naval capabilities. The visit also includes a tour for school children and the Indian High Commissioner's office family, aiming to promote bilateral goodwill.

