Left Menu

INS Sandhayak Makes Strategic Visit to Singapore

INS Sandhayak, India's first indigenous survey vessel, embarked on a visit to Singapore during its National Day to reinforce maritime collaboration. This visit emphasizes India's leadership in maritime diplomacy and aims to enhance hydrographic ties between the Indian and Singaporean navies. The ship boasts comprehensive surveying capabilities and supports humanitarian operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-08-2025 19:15 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 19:15 IST
INS Sandhayak Makes Strategic Visit to Singapore
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Naval Ship Sandhayak, India's first indigenous survey vessel large (SVL), sailed into Singapore as the city-state celebrated its National Day. This significant visit underscores India's commitment to regional maritime collaboration and fortifies bilateral hydrographic relations between the Indian Navy and Singaporean maritime entities, according to officials.

Highlighting India's expanding role in maritime diplomacy, the visit is pivotal for capacity building in the region, as remarked by an Indian Navy spokesperson. Commissioned in February 2024 in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the vessel is equipped with extensive surveying capabilities, suitable for both coastal and deep water assessments. It's also outfitted for search and rescue, and humanitarian efforts, featuring an onboard helicopter and hospital.

During its maiden call to Singapore, INS Sandhayak will facilitate technical and professional exchanges. Its agenda covers engagement with key Singaporean hydrographic and naval figures and allows for insights into Indian naval capabilities. The visit also includes a tour for school children and the Indian High Commissioner's office family, aiming to promote bilateral goodwill.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopolitics

Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopo...

 Global
2
Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

 Global
3
Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

 Global
4
Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025