Through High Waters: Sibling Bonds in Flooded Varanasi
Despite the floods in Varanasi, Saurabh Gupta navigated through rising waters to celebrate Raksha Bandhan with his sister, Manju Devi. The rising Ganga River has devastated crops and forced many to relocate. Relief efforts are ongoing, with local government and agencies working diligently to assist affected residents.
- Country:
- India
Saurabh Gupta braved the floodwaters of Varanasi to uphold the cherished tradition of Raksha Bandhan with his sister, Manju Devi. Their story highlights the human spirit in the face of nature's adversity.
The severe flooding in Varanasi has left approximately 80% of crops devastated, causing significant financial stress for local farmers. Local figures like Sampurnanand have called for urgent government compensation to alleviate the impact.
Authorities have sprung into action as water levels slowly descend. The Central Water Commission reports a dip to 69.8 meters, below the danger mark. Meanwhile, flood relief operations are in full swing, with over 4,500 individuals seeking refuge in newly established camps. The ongoing efforts underscore an organized response to a challenging situation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Mobilizes Ministers for Flood Relief
Indian Army Amplifies Flood Relief Efforts Amid Relentless Rains in Madhya Pradesh
PM Modi's Varanasi Visit: Focus on Flood Relief and Development Projects
Ganga River Swells: Rituals Shift as Water Levels Rise
Indian Army Leads Heroic Flood Relief Efforts in India