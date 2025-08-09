Through High Waters: Sibling Bonds in Flooded Varanasi

Saurabh Gupta braved the floodwaters of Varanasi to uphold the cherished tradition of Raksha Bandhan with his sister, Manju Devi. Their story highlights the human spirit in the face of nature's adversity.

The severe flooding in Varanasi has left approximately 80% of crops devastated, causing significant financial stress for local farmers. Local figures like Sampurnanand have called for urgent government compensation to alleviate the impact.

Authorities have sprung into action as water levels slowly descend. The Central Water Commission reports a dip to 69.8 meters, below the danger mark. Meanwhile, flood relief operations are in full swing, with over 4,500 individuals seeking refuge in newly established camps. The ongoing efforts underscore an organized response to a challenging situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)