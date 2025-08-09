Supreme Court Intervenes in Banke Bihari Temple Management

The Supreme Court has directed the formation of an interim panel to manage the day-to-day operations of the Banke Bihari temple in Vrindavan, Mathura. Led by a former high court judge, the panel is tasked with planning the temple's holistic development.

The court emphasized the need for private negotiations for land acquisition as part of the temple's expansion and improvement. If negotiations fail, the state is directed to lawfully acquire the necessary land.

The initiative comes in response to ineffective management and internal disputes. The bench criticized the previous administration's failure to provide essential facilities for pilgrims, despite receiving significant donations.

(With inputs from agencies.)