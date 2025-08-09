Left Menu

Supreme Court Intervenes in Banke Bihari Temple Management

The Supreme Court mandates an interim panel, led by a former high court judge, to oversee the development of Banke Bihari temple. The panel aims to enhance the religious site while settling land acquisition disputes. The high court is urged to expedite the ordinance's constitutional validity case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-08-2025 22:37 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 22:37 IST
Supreme Court Intervenes in Banke Bihari Temple Management
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has directed the formation of an interim panel to manage the day-to-day operations of the Banke Bihari temple in Vrindavan, Mathura. Led by a former high court judge, the panel is tasked with planning the temple's holistic development.

The court emphasized the need for private negotiations for land acquisition as part of the temple's expansion and improvement. If negotiations fail, the state is directed to lawfully acquire the necessary land.

The initiative comes in response to ineffective management and internal disputes. The bench criticized the previous administration's failure to provide essential facilities for pilgrims, despite receiving significant donations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopolitics

Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopo...

 Global
2
Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

 Global
3
Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

 Global
4
Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025