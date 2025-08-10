Left Menu

Imtiaz Ali's 'Amar Singh Chamkila' Triumphs at SWA Awards

Imtiaz Ali's film 'Amar Singh Chamkila' won three awards at the 6th Screenwriters Association Awards in Mumbai. The film, which was released in April 2024, bagged accolades for best story, screenplay, and lyrics. The event celebrated innovative storytelling across various categories, showcasing notable talent in film, television, and web series.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2025 12:07 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 12:07 IST
Imtiaz Ali's 'Amar Singh Chamkila' Triumphs at SWA Awards
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Imtiaz Ali's directorial venture, 'Amar Singh Chamkila', emerged victorious at the Screenwriters Association Awards, clinching three top honors. The awards ceremony, which took place in Mumbai, recognized the most innovative films, series, and TV shows of 2024, celebrating their contribution to storytelling.

Released in April 2024, 'Amar Singh Chamkila' starred Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra. It was nominated in four categories, securing wins for best story, screenplay, and the song 'Baaja'. Irshad Kamil, the film's lyricist, expressed his delight in winning the award, acknowledging the creative challenges in capturing the essence of Chamkila's writing.

In addition to Imtiaz Ali's success, Kunal Kemmu won best dialogue for his directorial debut 'Madgaon Express', and several others were recognized across various categories. The event highlighted diverse talents in the industry, underscoring the richness of storytelling in Indian cinema and television.

(With inputs from agencies.)

