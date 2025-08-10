Divine Wrath: How Destroying Sacred Sites May Trigger More Disasters

Former Samajwadi Party MP S T Hasan has issued a stern warning regarding the demolition of religious sites, suggesting that such acts may provoke divine anger and lead to an increase in natural disasters.

In an interaction with PTI Videos, Hasan highlighted that India is fundamentally religious, with faith communities believing that the Almighty governs life's events. Hasan firmly believes that angering God by demolishing places of worship, like temples and mosques, invites more calamities.

Hasan linked spiritual disturbances to environmental neglect, pointing to indiscriminate deforestation as a contributor to ecological imbalance and natural disasters. He stressed the importance of respecting sacred spaces to maintain divine mercy and ecological stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)