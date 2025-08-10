Indian Air Force Hero Gp Capt D K Parulkar Passes Away

Indian Air Force veteran Group Captain D K Parulkar (Retd), renowned for his audacious escape from Pakistani captivity during the 1971 war, has passed away, the IAF announced on Sunday.

His demise occurred near Pune, Maharashtra, following a cardiac arrest, as confirmed by senior officials and his son, Aditya Parulkar. The Air Force expressed profound condolences.

Parulkar, a recipient of the Vishisht Sena Medal and Vayu Sena Medal, had an illustrious career beginning in 1963, and he was known for his valor during the Indo-Pak wars of 1965 and 1971.

(With inputs from agencies.)