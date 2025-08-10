Left Menu

Indian Air Force Hero Gp Capt D K Parulkar Passes Away

Gp Capt D K Parulkar, a decorated IAF veteran known for his courageous escape from Pakistani captivity during the 1971 war, has died at age 82 near Pune. He was honored with multiple medals for his bravery and commitment to the IAF. He is survived by his wife and two sons.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newdelhi/Pune | Updated: 10-08-2025 21:05 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 21:05 IST
  • India

Indian Air Force veteran Group Captain D K Parulkar (Retd), renowned for his audacious escape from Pakistani captivity during the 1971 war, has passed away, the IAF announced on Sunday.

His demise occurred near Pune, Maharashtra, following a cardiac arrest, as confirmed by senior officials and his son, Aditya Parulkar. The Air Force expressed profound condolences.

Parulkar, a recipient of the Vishisht Sena Medal and Vayu Sena Medal, had an illustrious career beginning in 1963, and he was known for his valor during the Indo-Pak wars of 1965 and 1971.

(With inputs from agencies.)

