Josh Brolin Eager to Reprise Thanos Role in MCU

Josh Brolin, the actor known for his iconic portrayal of Thanos in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has expressed a keen interest in returning to the franchise. During an interview on Josh Horowitz's Happy Sad Confused podcast, Brolin shared that he would be eager to rejoin the Avengers if the Russo Brothers reached out to him with an offer.

Brolin, who starred as the formidable villain in 'Avengers: Infinity War' and 'Avengers: Endgame,' lauded the vision of the Russo Brothers, currently directing 'Avengers: Doomsday' set for 2026. He noted, 'Of course they're gonna come up with something really fun,' reminiscing about his character's evolution from a minor cameo to a central antagonist.

Aside from his interest in Marvel, Brolin discussed new projects, revealing excitement about the script for 'Dune: Part Three,' and hinted at the possibility of a new installment in the Sicario series. He shared a lighthearted exchange with Warner Bros. executives, underscoring his enthusiasm for the anticipated releases.