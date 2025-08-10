Left Menu

Empowering Tribals: Sharad Pawar's Call for Grassroots Mobilization

Sharad Pawar urged NCP (SP) members to build a strong tribal organization. Speaking at an event commemorating Indigenous Peoples Day, he emphasized the importance of nurturing confident tribal leadership and recognized the contributions of key tribal leaders, calling for systemic efforts to empower and honor tribal communities.

Empowering Tribals: Sharad Pawar's Call for Grassroots Mobilization
Sharad Pawar, addressing the NCP (SP) tribal cell, called on party workers to develop a tribal organization rooted in grassroots efforts and self-confidence. His speech was part of a program commemorating the International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples.

Pawar emphasized the party's commitment to fostering new tribal leadership and encouraged an integrated approach to protect the dignity and rights of tribal communities. He cited the Surajgad iron ore project as an example of tribal vigilance in safeguarding national resources.

Highlighting the historical contributions of leaders like Raghoji Bhangre and Birsa Munda, Pawar stressed that tribal communities demand recognition rather than charity. He noted the contributions of educated professionals working for tribal welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

