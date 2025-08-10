Nihal Sarin Shines at Chennai Grandmasters: A Chess Battle to Remember

Nihal Sarin triumphed in Round 4 of the Chennai Grandmasters chess tournament by defeating Arjun Erigaisi. His strategic gameplay led to this significant win, which marked a thrilling moment in the ongoing competition.

Meanwhile, German Grandmaster Vincent Keymer remains unbeaten, drawing against Dutch player Anish Giri. His lead persists, keeping the standings competitive as other players vie for the top position.

In the Challengers category, GM Abhimanyu Puranik rose to the lead following a victory over WGM Vaishali Rameshbabu. Additional successful matches were recorded, heightening excitement and anticipation in the tournament draw.

