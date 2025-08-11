'How Are You Feroz': An Artistic Examination of Identity and Loss

The Bengali film 'How Are You Feroz,' directed by Rupsha Guha, is set to make its mark in cinema halls this month after receiving international acclaim. It features Ashoke Viswanathan playing a fictional director, with the narrative revolving around a Parsi antique dealer named Feroz.

Guha's film delves into themes of identity and emotional resilience, following Feroz as he navigates his life's challenges. Each artefact he sells carries a personal history, intertwining his own story of love and loss with a broader commentary on the shrinking Parsi community.

Through its poignant portrayal of how emotions transcend barriers, the film has been celebrated at various festivals, including the Berlin Indie Film Festival and the Indian Panorama International Film Festival. It raises questions about Feroz's transformation and the community he represents.