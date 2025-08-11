Parul Singh: Rajasthan's Jewel Shines as Miss Ocean India 2025

Jaipur, Rajasthan – In a benchmark achievement for the state, Jaipur's own Parul Singh has won the prestigious Miss Ocean India 2025 title. Held at the iconic B.M. Birla Auditorium, the event was organized by the reputed Fusion Group under the leadership of Yogesh Mishra and Nimisha Mishra.

Parul, a graduate in Mass Communication from Sydney, Australia, completed intensive pageantry training while managing her studies. Her family's support was pivotal throughout her journey. Now, she aims to represent India at the upcoming Miss Ocean World 2025, enhancing India's grace and cultural richness on a global platform.

Beyond the crown, Parul aspires to advocate for women's rights, mental health, and climate change, making her a burgeoning figure in fashion and humanitarian circles. Her victory not only illustrates her prowess but signifies a responsibility she embraces with purpose and pride.

