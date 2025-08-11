Goosebumps Calls It Quits on Disney+: Future of Series Hangs in Balance

The popular horror anthology series 'Goosebumps,' inspired by R.L. Stine's book series, will no longer be available on Disney+ after its cancellation, Variety reports. Sony Pictures Television, which produced the series, is reportedly seeking new platforms and creative avenues for the intellectual property.

Despite amassing 43 million viewing hours internationally and 75 million domestically, the series has wrapped up its run on Disney+, with Sony Pictures TV still holding the rights to the stories. Both seasons showcased different plots and settings, with over 200 tales to draw from in Stine's original collection.

The first season premiered in October 2023, featuring a chilling mystery around a deceased teenager, and starred Justin Long among others. The second season introduced new characters, including David Schwimmer, unraveling another gripping narrative of mysterious disappearances.

