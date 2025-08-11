Left Menu

Reclaiming India's Manuscrip​t Legacy: A Heritage Revived

The Indian government plans to host the first international Manuscript Heritage Conference in 2025, commemorating Swami Vivekananda's 1893 Chicago address. With 3.5 lakh manuscripts digitized since 2003, the event will gather experts globally to explore India's manuscript heritage, focusing on preservation, decipherment, and cultural diplomacy.

The Indian government has announced plans to organize the inaugural international Manuscript Heritage Conference in September 2025. The event is designed to honor the 132nd Anniversary of Swami Vivekananda's landmark speech at the Chicago Parliament of the World's Religions, as part of the Gyan Bharatam Mission.

Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat informed the Lok Sabha that the conference aims to unite global scholars, historians, and manuscript experts. The objective is to delve into India's extensive manuscript heritage, with discussions around preservation techniques, digital archiving, and the manuscripts' role in cultural diplomacy.

Key topics will include ancient script decipherment, digital archiving standards, manuscript conservation, and their role in India's knowledge system. As of now, 3.5 lakh manuscripts have been digitized, with 92 conservation centers and 93 resource centers established nationwide.

