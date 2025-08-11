Musical Apology: Artists Under Scrutiny for Lyrics Language

The Punjab State Commission for Women, chaired by Raj Lali Gill, has taken a stand against the use of objectionable language in songs by artists Karan Aujla and Yo Yo Honey Singh. Both singers expressed regret, following the commission's directive to file a report on the matter by August 7.

The commission, invoking its authority under Section 12 of the Punjab State Commission for Women Act, 2001, called for an inquiry. Aujla's 'MF Gabru' and Honey Singh's 'Millionaire' are under scrutiny. Legal representatives of both artists are expected to provide written explanations soon.

An upcoming meeting between the singers and the commission is anticipated within 15 days. Gill emphasized the need for regulations to curb offensive language against women in music, reiterating that such content won't be tolerated. The case stands as a potential precursor to legislative reform.

(With inputs from agencies.)