Delhi Chief Minister Leads Mango Sapling Drive at BSF Camp

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta led an impressive tree plantation drive at the BSF camp in Chawla, West Delhi, overseeing the planting of 1,000 mango saplings in just one hour on Monday morning.

Gupta commended the dedication of Border Security Force personnel in safeguarding the nation and hailed the success of their recent Operation Sindoor. She emphasized that while citizens might not have the same opportunity to sacrifice as soldiers do, participating in initiatives like tree planting and cleanliness drives is a vital contribution to the nation's progress.

Noting a lack of piped water at the BSF camp since its establishment in 1982, Gupta pledged to expedite a water connection, promising immediate action upon her return. She further announced that under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign, 100,000 saplings would be planted in government schools and health centers across the Matiala constituency within the hour.

