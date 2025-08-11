Left Menu

Delhi Chief Minister Leads Mango Sapling Drive at BSF Camp

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta led a tree plantation initiative at the BSF camp in West Delhi, planting 1,000 mango saplings in an hour. She praised BSF's commitment to national security and highlighted the need for basic amenities at the camp. Gupta announced more tree planting under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2025 17:20 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 17:20 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Leads Mango Sapling Drive at BSF Camp
Rekha Gupta
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta led an impressive tree plantation drive at the BSF camp in Chawla, West Delhi, overseeing the planting of 1,000 mango saplings in just one hour on Monday morning.

Gupta commended the dedication of Border Security Force personnel in safeguarding the nation and hailed the success of their recent Operation Sindoor. She emphasized that while citizens might not have the same opportunity to sacrifice as soldiers do, participating in initiatives like tree planting and cleanliness drives is a vital contribution to the nation's progress.

Noting a lack of piped water at the BSF camp since its establishment in 1982, Gupta pledged to expedite a water connection, promising immediate action upon her return. She further announced that under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign, 100,000 saplings would be planted in government schools and health centers across the Matiala constituency within the hour.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

 Global
2
Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

 Global
3
Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

 Global
4
Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025