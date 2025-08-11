Hiraeth: A Cinematic Exploration of Injustice and Resilience
The Assamese feature film 'Hiraeth', directed by Chow Partha Borgohain, portrays socio-economic inequality and corruption through the story of Pori, a village woman affected by a flood. Selected for the 16th Chicago South Asian Film Festival, the movie captures struggles faced by marginalized society members.
- Country:
- India
The Assamese feature film 'Hiraeth' has been selected for the 'in-competition' category at the 16th Chicago South Asian Film Festival (CSAFF). The movie, which addresses themes of socio-economic inequality, corruption, and exploitation, will have its world premiere at CSAFF from September 14-21.
'Hiraeth', a social realism drama written, shot, and directed by Chow Partha Borgohain, explores the journey of Pori, a village woman whose life is drastically altered by a flood, forcing her and her husband to relocate to the city. Facing urban challenges, they encounter harsh realities of exploitation and inequality.
Starring Meghali Kalita, Ashim Kumar Sharma, and Atanu Mahanta, the 100-minute film spotlights the resilience of marginalized individuals. Borgohain hopes to raise awareness about societal inequalities through the film, which features a cast including Dipankar Sharma and others.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Beijing Battles Devastating Floods Amid Record Rainfall
Devastating Floods Wreak Havoc in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir
Odisha Battles Rising Floodwaters: Rescue Efforts Intensify Across Districts
Raging Waters: China's Battle Against Intensifying Floods
Monsoon Mayhem: Bihar and Odisha Grapple with Heavy Rainfall and Flooding