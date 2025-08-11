Hiraeth: A Cinematic Exploration of Injustice and Resilience

The Assamese feature film 'Hiraeth' has been selected for the 'in-competition' category at the 16th Chicago South Asian Film Festival (CSAFF). The movie, which addresses themes of socio-economic inequality, corruption, and exploitation, will have its world premiere at CSAFF from September 14-21.

'Hiraeth', a social realism drama written, shot, and directed by Chow Partha Borgohain, explores the journey of Pori, a village woman whose life is drastically altered by a flood, forcing her and her husband to relocate to the city. Facing urban challenges, they encounter harsh realities of exploitation and inequality.

Starring Meghali Kalita, Ashim Kumar Sharma, and Atanu Mahanta, the 100-minute film spotlights the resilience of marginalized individuals. Borgohain hopes to raise awareness about societal inequalities through the film, which features a cast including Dipankar Sharma and others.

(With inputs from agencies.)