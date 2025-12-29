Putin Orders Push in Zaporizhzhia: A Tense Stand-Off
Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed his military to advance in the Zaporizhzhia region of Ukraine, following a report from a Russian commander detailing their proximity to the city's outskirts. Previously claimed by Russia in 2022, the territory faces pressure as Russian forces aim to overcome fortified Ukrainian defenses.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has directed his military to intensify efforts to seize the Zaporizhzhia region in southern Ukraine. The orders come as Russian forces edge closer to the city, positioning themselves just 15 kilometers away, according to Colonel-General Mikhail Teplinsky.
Speaking at a televised Kremlin meeting, Putin addressed his top military commanders following a conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump regarding Ukraine's peace prospects. He emphasized the necessity to continue the offensive alongside other military groups to 'liberate' Zaporizhzhia, despite formidable Ukrainian defenses.
General Valery Gerasimov reported notable territorial gains by Russian forces, capturing over 6,640 square kilometers this year. However, these battlefield claims remain unverified by independent sources, highlighting the ongoing uncertainty and tension in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
