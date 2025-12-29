Russian President Vladimir Putin has directed his military to intensify efforts to seize the Zaporizhzhia region in southern Ukraine. The orders come as Russian forces edge closer to the city, positioning themselves just 15 kilometers away, according to Colonel-General Mikhail Teplinsky.

Speaking at a televised Kremlin meeting, Putin addressed his top military commanders following a conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump regarding Ukraine's peace prospects. He emphasized the necessity to continue the offensive alongside other military groups to 'liberate' Zaporizhzhia, despite formidable Ukrainian defenses.

General Valery Gerasimov reported notable territorial gains by Russian forces, capturing over 6,640 square kilometers this year. However, these battlefield claims remain unverified by independent sources, highlighting the ongoing uncertainty and tension in the region.

