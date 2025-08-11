Orlando Bloom's Astounding Transformation for 'The Cut'

Orlando Bloom has revealed the intense physical transformation he underwent for his role as a former boxer in the film 'The Cut', according to People magazine. Bloom, who plays an ex-champion plagued by defeat, finds himself drawn into an obsession-driven quest for redemption.

The role demanded a commitment that took an unexpected mental toll on Bloom. He expressed surprise over the psychological strain that came with the intense regimen of discipline, particularly the paranoia and anxiety spurred by sleep deprivation and hunger experienced during his transformation.

Concerns of food obsession arose as Bloom restricted water intake to achieve a drastically lower weight for final scenes, adhering to a diet primarily of tuna and cucumber. Supervised by nutritionist Phillip Goglia, Bloom shed 30 pounds in three months, emphasizing that such methods are not advisable for general attempts at physical transformation.

The film, with direction by Sean Ellis and a script by Justin Bull, features performances by Caitriona Balfe and John Turturro. After debuting at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2024, 'The Cut' is set to release in theaters on September 5, showcasing Bloom's dedication and the film's exploration of human struggles and redemption.

