Odisha Government Upholds Tradition, Denies Online Sale of Puri Temple's Mahaprasad

The Odisha government has firmly rejected a proposal to offer the Puri Jagannath temple's revered 'Mahaprasad' via online platforms. State Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan announced the decision, stressing the importance of preserving the spiritual sanctity of the sacred offering.

In recent discussions, various organizations had approached the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration with the suggestion to distribute both 'Mahaprasad' and 'dry prasad' online to benefit devotees globally. While acknowledging the potential reach of the idea, Harichandan made it clear that the proposal was turned down to maintain the traditional sanctity associated with the prasad.

Harichandan urged devotees to continue visiting the temple in person to acquire 'Mahaprasad' and mentioned plans for a revised rate chart. He assured that neither the government nor the temple administration endorses unauthorized online sales, following recent media reports on the issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)