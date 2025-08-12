Left Menu

Odisha Government Upholds Tradition, Denies Online Sale of Puri Temple's Mahaprasad

The Odisha government has dismissed a proposal to sell Puri Jagannath temple's 'Mahaprasad' online, prioritizing the sanctity of the holy offering. The Law Minister, Prithviraj Harichandan, emphasized that neither the government nor the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration will support this initiative, urging devotees to visit the temple instead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 12-08-2025 08:53 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 08:53 IST
Odisha Government Upholds Tradition, Denies Online Sale of Puri Temple's Mahaprasad
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha government has firmly rejected a proposal to offer the Puri Jagannath temple's revered 'Mahaprasad' via online platforms. State Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan announced the decision, stressing the importance of preserving the spiritual sanctity of the sacred offering.

In recent discussions, various organizations had approached the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration with the suggestion to distribute both 'Mahaprasad' and 'dry prasad' online to benefit devotees globally. While acknowledging the potential reach of the idea, Harichandan made it clear that the proposal was turned down to maintain the traditional sanctity associated with the prasad.

Harichandan urged devotees to continue visiting the temple in person to acquire 'Mahaprasad' and mentioned plans for a revised rate chart. He assured that neither the government nor the temple administration endorses unauthorized online sales, following recent media reports on the issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tradable vs. Nontradable: How Structural Shifts Are Redefining U.S. Productivity Paths

How China’s Costly Industrial Policy Is Undermining Efficiency, IMF Analysis Shows

From Budgets to Corruption: How Smarter Cost Accounting Can Reshape Public Finance

From Freshness to QR Codes: How EU Shoppers Embrace Food Waste-Cutting Innovations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025