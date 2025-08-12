Left Menu

Seine's Swim Revival: Paris' Latest Trend

Swimming in the Seine is popular among locals and tourists in Paris, thanks to new public bathing sites and improved water quality. The attraction's success is influenced by the heatwave, high vigilance warnings, and a 1.4 billion euro cleanup. With no major incidents reported, over 40,000 people have enjoyed swimming since July.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 12-08-2025 12:39 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 12:39 IST
Seine's Swim Revival: Paris' Latest Trend
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

Paris is buzzing as swimming in the Seine becomes a coveted experience for locals and tourists alike. With three public bathing sites opening for the first time in over a century, the river has seen thousands take a dip, basking under the iconic gaze of the Eiffel Tower.

The surge in visitors coincides with a heatwave sweeping the city, driving Parisians and travelers to the riverbanks. Météo France has issued a 'high vigilance' warning as temperatures soar to 38 degrees Celsius, drawing even more to the water.

The sites, achieving European water quality standards, have welcomed over 40,000 swimmers, despite temporary closures from rain-induced pollution. The Paris government credits a 1.4 billion euro cleanup for the revival of Seine swimming, promising a safe and enjoyable experience for all.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tradable vs. Nontradable: How Structural Shifts Are Redefining U.S. Productivity Paths

How China’s Costly Industrial Policy Is Undermining Efficiency, IMF Analysis Shows

From Budgets to Corruption: How Smarter Cost Accounting Can Reshape Public Finance

From Freshness to QR Codes: How EU Shoppers Embrace Food Waste-Cutting Innovations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025