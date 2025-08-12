Seine's Swim Revival: Paris' Latest Trend

Paris is buzzing as swimming in the Seine becomes a coveted experience for locals and tourists alike. With three public bathing sites opening for the first time in over a century, the river has seen thousands take a dip, basking under the iconic gaze of the Eiffel Tower.

The surge in visitors coincides with a heatwave sweeping the city, driving Parisians and travelers to the riverbanks. Météo France has issued a 'high vigilance' warning as temperatures soar to 38 degrees Celsius, drawing even more to the water.

The sites, achieving European water quality standards, have welcomed over 40,000 swimmers, despite temporary closures from rain-induced pollution. The Paris government credits a 1.4 billion euro cleanup for the revival of Seine swimming, promising a safe and enjoyable experience for all.

