Vairamuthu's Remarks on Lord Ram Stir Controversy

Controversial comments by Tamil lyricist Vairamuthu on a recent event involving Lord Ram have sparked widespread backlash. His remarks, which suggested that Ram 'lost' his mind following separation from Sita, led to intense criticism from the BJP and VHP, both condemning his words as slanderous.

Vairamuthu alluded to a contentious episode in the epic Ramayana, where Ram secretly strikes Vali from behind during a battle. Highlighting Kamban's portrayal, Vairamuthu suggested that such actions were defensible given Ram's human experience and separation from Sita.

The backlash was swift, with TN BJP leader Narayanan Thirupathy branding Vairamuthu a 'fool,' arguing that the lyrics insult Hindu sentiments. Concurrently, VHP labeled him a 'clown,' alleging a lack of poetic talent. The group announced protests, demanding his arrest for the remarks.

(With inputs from agencies.)