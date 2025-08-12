Vairamuthu's Remarks on Lord Ram Stir Controversy
Tamil lyricist Vairamuthu stirred controversy with remarks on Lord Ram, leading to criticism from BJP and VHP. He referenced an incident from Ramayana, claiming understanding from Kamban. The comments drew sharp rebuke from TN BJP and VHP, who accused him of mocking Hindu beliefs and demanded his arrest.
Controversial comments by Tamil lyricist Vairamuthu on a recent event involving Lord Ram have sparked widespread backlash. His remarks, which suggested that Ram 'lost' his mind following separation from Sita, led to intense criticism from the BJP and VHP, both condemning his words as slanderous.
Vairamuthu alluded to a contentious episode in the epic Ramayana, where Ram secretly strikes Vali from behind during a battle. Highlighting Kamban's portrayal, Vairamuthu suggested that such actions were defensible given Ram's human experience and separation from Sita.
The backlash was swift, with TN BJP leader Narayanan Thirupathy branding Vairamuthu a 'fool,' arguing that the lyrics insult Hindu sentiments. Concurrently, VHP labeled him a 'clown,' alleging a lack of poetic talent. The group announced protests, demanding his arrest for the remarks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
