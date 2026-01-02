Left Menu

Infighting Threatens Tamil Nadu Congress's Future

Congress MP Jothimani claims the Tamil Nadu Congress is facing destruction due to internal selfishness. She argues this contradicts Rahul Gandhi's selfless political values and stresses the importance of preserving his legacy. Infighting is causing significant strain within the party unit.

02-01-2026
Congress MP Jothimani has raised concerns that the Tamil Nadu Congress is headed towards a downfall, pointing to the self-centered behaviors of certain leaders as the main cause.

In a social media post, she lamented that the internal infighting not only undermines the hard work of party leader Rahul Gandhi but also goes against the principles he stands for.

Jothimani's warning shines a light on the significant fatigue gripping the party as it deviates from its foundational values.

