Green Shipping: Singapore and India Sail Towards a Sustainable Future

Singapore Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong emphasized the importance of collective action against climate change at the 'Leaders Dialogue on Green & Digital Maritime Corridors'. Highlighting the ongoing collaboration between Singapore and India, Yong stressed the role of technology, including AI, in achieving sustainable maritime growth.

In a pivotal address at the 'Leaders Dialogue on Green & Digital Maritime Corridors', Singapore Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong spotlighted the pressing existential challenge of climate change. He called for collective global efforts to carve out a sustainable future.

Marking the 60th anniversary of the Singapore-India bilateral relationship, Yong urged deeper collaboration in the maritime sector. The discussion, facilitated by Assocham at the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority Center, emphasized the emerging digitalization wave as a catalyst for efficiency and competitiveness in the shipping industry.

Yong's visit to Bharat Mumbai Container Terminal underscored Singapore's commitment to India's growth, with PSA's substantial investments positioning BMCT as a critical player in the global trade landscape. The planned expansion is set to double the terminal's capacity, bolstering regional trade and employment opportunities.

