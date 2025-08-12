Controversy Over Tuljabhavani Temple Repair Plans
NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad criticizes the proposed repair work at the Tuljabhavani temple, claiming it would damage its historical and religious essence. He urges the government to abandon these plans. Awhad insists that the repairs are unnecessary and claims that the temple's sword was wrongfully taken.
- Country:
- India
Controversy has erupted over the planned repair work at the centuries-old Tuljabhavani temple, with NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad raising concerns about its potential impact on the religious and historical essence of the site.
The State Archaeology Department proposed the renovations after discovering cracks in the temple's stone walls. However, Awhad argues that the work is unnecessary and would alter its archaeological character. He suggested development efforts should focus on the temple's surroundings instead.
Amidst claims of a stolen temple sword, the temple trust denied the allegations. Awhad's stance has sparked protests, with BJP workers accusing him of undermining the temple's reputation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Manchester United's Faith in Amorim Despite Premier League Struggles
Investors Show Strong Faith in IREDA's Renewable Energy Ventures
Unity in Faith: Thousands Attend Budha Amarnath Yatra
Amarnath Yatra Resumes Amidst Challenge of Heavy Rains - Balancing Faith and Safety
Faith, Violence, and Misinterpretations: A Closer Look at the Malegaon Verdict