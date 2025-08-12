Controversy Over Tuljabhavani Temple Repair Plans

Controversy has erupted over the planned repair work at the centuries-old Tuljabhavani temple, with NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad raising concerns about its potential impact on the religious and historical essence of the site.

The State Archaeology Department proposed the renovations after discovering cracks in the temple's stone walls. However, Awhad argues that the work is unnecessary and would alter its archaeological character. He suggested development efforts should focus on the temple's surroundings instead.

Amidst claims of a stolen temple sword, the temple trust denied the allegations. Awhad's stance has sparked protests, with BJP workers accusing him of undermining the temple's reputation.

