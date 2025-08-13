Cultural Controversy: Willy Chavarria's Apology Over Adidas Design

Amidst a storm of controversy, Mexican-American clothing designer Willy Chavarria has issued an apology for a sandal design he created for Adidas, which has been accused of mimicking traditional Indigenous footwear.

The sandals, launched as the Oaxaca Slip On, feature braided leather similar to the huaraches created by the Zapotec community in Oaxaca. Officials and local artisans accused the brand of cultural appropriation, sparking discussions on protecting Mexican designs from future exploitation.

Chavarria expressed regret for not collaborating directly with the Oaxacan community, while Adidas pledged a commitment to repairing any damage and engaging respectfully with the artisans.