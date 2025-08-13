Cultural Controversy: Willy Chavarria's Apology Over Adidas Design
Mexican-American designer Willy Chavarria and Adidas faced accusations of cultural appropriation over a sandal design mimicking Indigenous Zapotec footwear. Chavarria apologized, emphasizing respect for Oaxaca's cultural heritage. Adidas also issued an apology and expressed intent to engage with the Indigenous community to address the issue.
Amidst a storm of controversy, Mexican-American clothing designer Willy Chavarria has issued an apology for a sandal design he created for Adidas, which has been accused of mimicking traditional Indigenous footwear.
The sandals, launched as the Oaxaca Slip On, feature braided leather similar to the huaraches created by the Zapotec community in Oaxaca. Officials and local artisans accused the brand of cultural appropriation, sparking discussions on protecting Mexican designs from future exploitation.
Chavarria expressed regret for not collaborating directly with the Oaxacan community, while Adidas pledged a commitment to repairing any damage and engaging respectfully with the artisans.
ALSO READ
Controversy Erupts Over Arms Licences for Indigenous Citizens in Assam
Our indigenous missiles and other weapons are testimony to India's growing strength in defence sector: Defence Minister in RS.
SDM Rinku Singh Rahi's Unique Apology Captures Attention
ICG Begins Indigenous Hovercraft Construction to Boost Maritime Ops
ICGS Atal: A Boost to India’s Indigenous Maritime Strength and Coastal Security