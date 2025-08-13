Left Menu

Cultural Controversy: Willy Chavarria's Apology Over Adidas Design

Mexican-American designer Willy Chavarria and Adidas faced accusations of cultural appropriation over a sandal design mimicking Indigenous Zapotec footwear. Chavarria apologized, emphasizing respect for Oaxaca's cultural heritage. Adidas also issued an apology and expressed intent to engage with the Indigenous community to address the issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mexicocity | Updated: 13-08-2025 00:16 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 00:16 IST
Cultural Controversy: Willy Chavarria's Apology Over Adidas Design

Amidst a storm of controversy, Mexican-American clothing designer Willy Chavarria has issued an apology for a sandal design he created for Adidas, which has been accused of mimicking traditional Indigenous footwear.

The sandals, launched as the Oaxaca Slip On, feature braided leather similar to the huaraches created by the Zapotec community in Oaxaca. Officials and local artisans accused the brand of cultural appropriation, sparking discussions on protecting Mexican designs from future exploitation.

Chavarria expressed regret for not collaborating directly with the Oaxacan community, while Adidas pledged a commitment to repairing any damage and engaging respectfully with the artisans.

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025