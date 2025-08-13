Left Menu

Har Ghar Tiranga: A Nationwide Call to Patriotism

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign in Lucknow to promote national pride and honor freedom fighters, revolutionaries, and soldiers. This initiative, inspired by Prime Minister Modi, aims to spread patriotism to every household ahead of the 79th Independence Day.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 13-08-2025 10:20 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 10:20 IST
In a patriotic move ahead of the country's 79th Independence Day, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign in Lucknow. The campaign, described as a symbol of national pride, was attended by Deputy Chief Ministers and various dignitaries at a festive event at Kalidas Marg.

Adityanath highlighted the significance of the initiative, aligning it with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for spreading a spirit of nationalism to each household. The Chief Minister urged citizens to display the Tiranga in every home, emphasizing its role as a token of gratitude towards freedom fighters and soldiers.

As part of the celebrations, Yogi Adityanath encouraged each individual to rise above personal interests and honor the country's achievements. He also called for unity, cautioning against divisive forces. The launch was an enthusiastic precursor to Independence Day festivities, spreading a message of national unity and honor.

