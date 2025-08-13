Left Menu

Instagram's Perfect Meals: A Social Media Facade

Research highlights Instagram's unrealistic portrayal of family meals, suggesting it may add pressure and guilt to caregivers. Posts often show polished, staged kitchens and ideal meals, rarely reflecting real-life chaotic and messy meal times. Promoting genuine mealtime experiences could support and normalize diverse family dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Adelaide | Updated: 13-08-2025 11:45 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 11:45 IST
Instagram's Perfect Meals: A Social Media Facade
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Australia

A recent study sheds light on how social media, particularly Instagram, might be raising unrealistic expectations for family meal times. Parents and caregivers seeking advice online may find themselves experiencing increased frustration due to picture-perfect portrayals of meals.

The research indicated that most Instagram posts under hashtags related to family meals present idealized images of tidy kitchens and immaculate dishes, which starkly contrast the often chaotic reality of mealtime. As a result, caregivers may experience unwarranted pressure and guilt.

Experts recommend that sharing more authentic meal experiences could help normalize the messy, unpredictable nature of family meals and promote diverse gender roles in kitchen responsibilities, thus relieving some stress from caregivers, particularly women.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025