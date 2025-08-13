Rajiv Pratap Rudy Wins Pivotal Post in Constitution Club Election

Rajiv Pratap Rudy, a prominent BJP leader, has won a crucial election at the Constitution Club of India, securing his role as secretary of administration. This victory cements Rudy's 25-year legacy within the club and showcases his sustained influence in Indian political circles.

The Constitution Club of India, a landmark institution located a stone's throw from Parliament, has a rich history dating back to 1947. Established for the members of the Constituent Assembly who drafted India's Constitution, the club has evolved into a venue for political and cultural gatherings.

Despite challenges from fellow BJP member Sanjeev Balyan, Rudy's victory underscores his standing among marquee members like Amit Shah and Sonia Gandhi. Other significant electoral outcomes include Rajiv Shukla's election as secretary of sports and Tiruchi Siva's as secretary of culture.