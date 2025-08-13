Left Menu

Rajiv Pratap Rudy Wins Pivotal Post in Constitution Club Election

BJP leader Rajiv Pratap Rudy has secured a key position at the Constitution Club of India, a historical institution with deep ties to the country's governance. Established in 1947, the club serves as a social hub for current and former MPs and hosts political and cultural events. Rudy's win maintains his influence within the club.

Rajiv Pratap Rudy, a prominent BJP leader, has won a crucial election at the Constitution Club of India, securing his role as secretary of administration. This victory cements Rudy's 25-year legacy within the club and showcases his sustained influence in Indian political circles.

The Constitution Club of India, a landmark institution located a stone's throw from Parliament, has a rich history dating back to 1947. Established for the members of the Constituent Assembly who drafted India's Constitution, the club has evolved into a venue for political and cultural gatherings.

Despite challenges from fellow BJP member Sanjeev Balyan, Rudy's victory underscores his standing among marquee members like Amit Shah and Sonia Gandhi. Other significant electoral outcomes include Rajiv Shukla's election as secretary of sports and Tiruchi Siva's as secretary of culture.

