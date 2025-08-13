Left Menu

J-Pop Star's Downfall: Kenshin Kamimura Convicted in Hong Kong

Kenshin Kamimura, a former J-pop star, was found guilty of indecent assault by a Hong Kong court. The incident involved his female interpreter during a fan event. Kamimura, previously part of the boy group One N' Only, was fined HK$15,000 and immediately dismissed from his band following the charge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2025 15:42 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 15:42 IST
J-Pop Star's Downfall: Kenshin Kamimura Convicted in Hong Kong

J-pop star Kenshin Kamimura faced a verdict of guilty in Hong Kong on charges of indecent assault. The 26-year-old, who previously served as a member of the six-man band One N' Only, was found responsible for assaulting his interpreter during a March fan event.

Despite pleading not guilty earlier this year and refraining from testifying, the court found substantial evidence against Kamimura. Magistrate Peter Yu condemned the singer's actions and imposed a financial penalty instead of a custodial sentence, due to mitigating circumstances presented by his attorney.

The courtroom atmosphere was tense, with some supporters visibly upset as the sentence was announced. Following his conviction, Kamimura lost his role in the musical group, marking a significant turning point in his once-promising career.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025