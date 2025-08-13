J-Pop Star's Downfall: Kenshin Kamimura Convicted in Hong Kong
Kenshin Kamimura, a former J-pop star, was found guilty of indecent assault by a Hong Kong court. The incident involved his female interpreter during a fan event. Kamimura, previously part of the boy group One N' Only, was fined HK$15,000 and immediately dismissed from his band following the charge.
J-pop star Kenshin Kamimura faced a verdict of guilty in Hong Kong on charges of indecent assault. The 26-year-old, who previously served as a member of the six-man band One N' Only, was found responsible for assaulting his interpreter during a March fan event.
Despite pleading not guilty earlier this year and refraining from testifying, the court found substantial evidence against Kamimura. Magistrate Peter Yu condemned the singer's actions and imposed a financial penalty instead of a custodial sentence, due to mitigating circumstances presented by his attorney.
The courtroom atmosphere was tense, with some supporters visibly upset as the sentence was announced. Following his conviction, Kamimura lost his role in the musical group, marking a significant turning point in his once-promising career.
