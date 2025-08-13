J-Pop Star's Downfall: Kenshin Kamimura Convicted in Hong Kong

J-pop star Kenshin Kamimura faced a verdict of guilty in Hong Kong on charges of indecent assault. The 26-year-old, who previously served as a member of the six-man band One N' Only, was found responsible for assaulting his interpreter during a March fan event.

Despite pleading not guilty earlier this year and refraining from testifying, the court found substantial evidence against Kamimura. Magistrate Peter Yu condemned the singer's actions and imposed a financial penalty instead of a custodial sentence, due to mitigating circumstances presented by his attorney.

The courtroom atmosphere was tense, with some supporters visibly upset as the sentence was announced. Following his conviction, Kamimura lost his role in the musical group, marking a significant turning point in his once-promising career.

(With inputs from agencies.)