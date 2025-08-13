Puravankara's Golden Jubilee Commemoration through 'My Stamp'

Marking a significant milestone, Puravankara Limited celebrated its 50th anniversary with the release of a custom 'My Stamp' by the Government of India's Department of Posts. The commemorative stamp honors the real estate company's journey from its beginnings in Mumbai in 1975 to its expansion to nine cities, including Bengaluru.

The event was graced by prominent figures including K. Prakash, Chief Postmaster General of Karnataka Postal Circle. During the ceremony, K. Prakash noted the importance of stamps in narrating history, achievements, and cultural values, celebrating contributions like those of Puravankara in shaping India's future.

Ravi Puravankara, Founder and Chairman of the company, expressed pride in the milestone, emphasizing the firm's foundation built on trust, transparency, and timely delivery. He vowed Puravankara's continued commitment to innovation and sustainability as it moves forward, with Amanda Puravankara reaffirming the company's dedication to quality and customer-centric values.

(With inputs from agencies.)