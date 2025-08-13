Left Menu

Bombay High Court Evaluates Controlled Pigeon Feeding in Dadar

The Bombay High Court addressed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) plan to allow controlled pigeon feeding at Dadar Kabutarkhana. The court stressed the need for public objection notices before permission. The civic body's initial closure aimed at public health, while a committee will investigate further impacts on human health.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-08-2025 16:59 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 16:59 IST
Bombay High Court Evaluates Controlled Pigeon Feeding in Dadar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bombay High Court scrutinized the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's proposal to permit controlled pigeon feeding at Dadar's Kabutarkhana. The initiative dictates a two-hour window each morning but requires a public objection process before approval.

Amid public health concerns, the closure of pigeon feeding spots led to protests. Despite the BMC's health-focused stance, dissenters demand interim feeding arrangements.

The court demanded a public health committee's formation, with findings due by August 20, to explore the practice's health ramifications. The government's readiness to set up the committee reflects a comprehensive approach to the ongoing debate over controlled pigeon feeding in public spaces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025