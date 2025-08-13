Bombay High Court Evaluates Controlled Pigeon Feeding in Dadar
The Bombay High Court addressed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) plan to allow controlled pigeon feeding at Dadar Kabutarkhana. The court stressed the need for public objection notices before permission. The civic body's initial closure aimed at public health, while a committee will investigate further impacts on human health.
The Bombay High Court scrutinized the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's proposal to permit controlled pigeon feeding at Dadar's Kabutarkhana. The initiative dictates a two-hour window each morning but requires a public objection process before approval.
Amid public health concerns, the closure of pigeon feeding spots led to protests. Despite the BMC's health-focused stance, dissenters demand interim feeding arrangements.
The court demanded a public health committee's formation, with findings due by August 20, to explore the practice's health ramifications. The government's readiness to set up the committee reflects a comprehensive approach to the ongoing debate over controlled pigeon feeding in public spaces.
