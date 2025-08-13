Bombay High Court Evaluates Controlled Pigeon Feeding in Dadar

The Bombay High Court scrutinized the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's proposal to permit controlled pigeon feeding at Dadar's Kabutarkhana. The initiative dictates a two-hour window each morning but requires a public objection process before approval.

Amid public health concerns, the closure of pigeon feeding spots led to protests. Despite the BMC's health-focused stance, dissenters demand interim feeding arrangements.

The court demanded a public health committee's formation, with findings due by August 20, to explore the practice's health ramifications. The government's readiness to set up the committee reflects a comprehensive approach to the ongoing debate over controlled pigeon feeding in public spaces.

(With inputs from agencies.)