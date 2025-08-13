Left Menu

A Stamp of Legacy: Puravankara Ltd Celebrates 50 Years

India Post released a customised stamp to mark the 50th anniversary of Bengaluru-based real estate company Puravankara Ltd. Part of the 'My Stamp' initiative, this release celebrates Puravankara's contributions and endeavors, highlighting its dedication to innovation and sustainable practices in India's real estate sector.

Updated: 13-08-2025 18:22 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 18:22 IST
India Post unveiled a customised stamp on Wednesday to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Bengaluru's real estate giant, Puravankara Ltd. The issuance, part of the 'My Stamp' corporate scheme, acknowledges the company's significant role in India's urban development landscape.

The commemorative stamp was launched during a special event attended by key postal and Puravankara officials. K Prakash, Chief Postmaster General, Karnataka Postal Circle, praised the 'My Stamp' initiative for highlighting the impact of corporations in nation-building while Amanda Puravankara emphasized the stamp's symbolism as both a tribute and a forward-looking pledge.

This stamp features Puravankara's brand intertwined with silhouettes of its architectural landmarks in Mumbai and Bengaluru. Each customised sheet, containing 12 stamps, represents the company's commitment to innovation in design and sustainable development practices for future homebuyers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

