President Murmu's Nationwide Address Ahead of Independence Day
President Droupadi Murmu will deliver a nationwide address on the eve of the 79th Independence Day. The speech will air on both Akashvani and Doordarshan at 7 PM in Hindi and English, followed by regional language broadcasts at 9:30 PM.
President Droupadi Murmu is set to address the nation on the eve of the 79th Independence Day this Thursday, according to her office.
The address will be broadcast across the national network of Akashvani and on all Doordarshan channels in Hindi, with an English version to follow, as stated in an official release.
Subsequently, regional language versions of the address will be available on Doordarshan's regional channels, with Akashvani set to broadcast these versions at 9:30 PM on regional networks.
