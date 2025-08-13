President Murmu's Nationwide Address Ahead of Independence Day

President Droupadi Murmu is set to address the nation on the eve of the 79th Independence Day this Thursday, according to her office.

The address will be broadcast across the national network of Akashvani and on all Doordarshan channels in Hindi, with an English version to follow, as stated in an official release.

Subsequently, regional language versions of the address will be available on Doordarshan's regional channels, with Akashvani set to broadcast these versions at 9:30 PM on regional networks.

(With inputs from agencies.)