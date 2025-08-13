Left Menu

President Murmu's Nationwide Address Ahead of Independence Day

President Droupadi Murmu will deliver a nationwide address on the eve of the 79th Independence Day. The speech will air on both Akashvani and Doordarshan at 7 PM in Hindi and English, followed by regional language broadcasts at 9:30 PM.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2025 19:06 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 19:06 IST
President Murmu's Nationwide Address Ahead of Independence Day
Address
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu is set to address the nation on the eve of the 79th Independence Day this Thursday, according to her office.

The address will be broadcast across the national network of Akashvani and on all Doordarshan channels in Hindi, with an English version to follow, as stated in an official release.

Subsequently, regional language versions of the address will be available on Doordarshan's regional channels, with Akashvani set to broadcast these versions at 9:30 PM on regional networks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mass coral bleaching threatens biodiversity across western Indian Ocean

Digital tech could revolutionize food waste management, but global gaps persist

The old-school formula that’s beating modern AI cancer tools

AI professionals praise diversity and work-life balance, criticize senior leadership

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025