Partition Memories: Railways Unite in Remembrance

Railway stations across the nation are set to host exhibitions this Thursday to commemorate the profound sufferings, trauma, and mass displacements endured by millions during the 1947 partition of India.

Organized by the Ministry of Culture for the Observance of Partition Horrors Remembrance Day (PHRD), these exhibitions aim to educate the public and particularly target the younger generation.

The Government of India has announced an array of commemorative activities on August 14, 2025, including downloadable digital exhibitions in Hindi and English, to foster awareness and instill values of peace, unity, and reconciliation. The initiative underscores the significant social impact of partition and emphasizes the 'Role of Railways in Partition' through various programs.

