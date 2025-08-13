Left Menu

Partition Memories: Railways Unite in Remembrance

Railway stations nationwide will host exhibitions to commemorate the sufferings and displacements caused by the 1947 partition of India. Organized by the culture ministry for Partition Horrors Remembrance Day on August 14, the initiative aims to educate the public, focusing on the youth, about these tragic events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2025 19:50 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 19:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Railway stations across the nation are set to host exhibitions this Thursday to commemorate the profound sufferings, trauma, and mass displacements endured by millions during the 1947 partition of India.

Organized by the Ministry of Culture for the Observance of Partition Horrors Remembrance Day (PHRD), these exhibitions aim to educate the public and particularly target the younger generation.

The Government of India has announced an array of commemorative activities on August 14, 2025, including downloadable digital exhibitions in Hindi and English, to foster awareness and instill values of peace, unity, and reconciliation. The initiative underscores the significant social impact of partition and emphasizes the 'Role of Railways in Partition' through various programs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

