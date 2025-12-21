Reviving the Lost Art: Patna Qalam Exhibition Breathes Life into a Forgotten Legacy

The Patna Museum is spotlighting the rich heritage of the Patna Qalam painting style, with its exhibition 'Patna Qalam: Ek Virasat'. Featuring approximately 130 works from the 19th century, the collection encapsulates the unique blend of Indian miniature art and Western influences.

Originating in the 18th century, Patna Qalam painting came to prominence under British patronage, capturing the everyday lives and vibrant cultures of India through vivid imagery. The exhibition aims to rejuvenate interest in this now-dormant art form and make it accessible to the public once again.

Additional Director Ashok Kumar Sinha notes the significance of this exhibition, as Patna Qalam paintings are showcased on a large scale for the first time. The collection includes contributions from private collectors, featuring rare depictions of cultural and religious scenes, marking the art as the social media of its era.

