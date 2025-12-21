Left Menu

Reviving the Lost Art: Patna Qalam Exhibition Breathes Life into a Forgotten Legacy

The Patna Museum hosts an exhibition titled 'Patna Qalam: Ek Virasat', displaying rare artworks from the famed Patna Qalam painting school. This showcases 130 pieces from the 19th century, aiming to revive interest in this style that merges Indian and Western art influences, depicting daily lives and cultural events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2025 12:40 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 12:40 IST
Reviving the Lost Art: Patna Qalam Exhibition Breathes Life into a Forgotten Legacy
The Patna Museum is spotlighting the rich heritage of the Patna Qalam painting style, with its exhibition 'Patna Qalam: Ek Virasat'. Featuring approximately 130 works from the 19th century, the collection encapsulates the unique blend of Indian miniature art and Western influences.

Originating in the 18th century, Patna Qalam painting came to prominence under British patronage, capturing the everyday lives and vibrant cultures of India through vivid imagery. The exhibition aims to rejuvenate interest in this now-dormant art form and make it accessible to the public once again.

Additional Director Ashok Kumar Sinha notes the significance of this exhibition, as Patna Qalam paintings are showcased on a large scale for the first time. The collection includes contributions from private collectors, featuring rare depictions of cultural and religious scenes, marking the art as the social media of its era.

(With inputs from agencies.)

