Left Menu

Delhi's Mission to Clean and Protect Yamuna: A Collaborative Drive

The Delhi government plans to deploy the Territorial Army to protect the Yamuna River, focusing on public participation to maintain cleanliness. Ministers Parvesh Verma and Manjinder Singh Sirsa lead efforts, urging citizens to dispose thoughtfully and inspire collective responsibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2025 20:46 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 20:46 IST
Delhi's Mission to Clean and Protect Yamuna: A Collaborative Drive
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government has called on the Centre to deploy the Territorial Army along the Yamuna River to curb environmental violations, Water Minister Parvesh Verma announced on Wednesday.

Participating in the 'Delhi Ko Kude se Azadi' cleanliness effort, Verma urged citizens at Yamuna Ghat to avoid littering. In his speech, he highlighted the importance of disposing of plastic and religious materials in designated areas.

Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, leading a parallel effort in Rajouri Garden, emphasized the necessity of combining cleanliness with development for Delhi's modernization. Sirsa also initiated the construction of a road in Ward 97 as part of the broader campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chaos to coordination: How AI is poised to reshape humanitarian logistics

New quantum approach promises faster, deeper detection of bias in AI systems

Mass coral bleaching threatens biodiversity across western Indian Ocean

Digital tech could revolutionize food waste management, but global gaps persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025