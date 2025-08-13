Delhi's Mission to Clean and Protect Yamuna: A Collaborative Drive

The Delhi government has called on the Centre to deploy the Territorial Army along the Yamuna River to curb environmental violations, Water Minister Parvesh Verma announced on Wednesday.

Participating in the 'Delhi Ko Kude se Azadi' cleanliness effort, Verma urged citizens at Yamuna Ghat to avoid littering. In his speech, he highlighted the importance of disposing of plastic and religious materials in designated areas.

Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, leading a parallel effort in Rajouri Garden, emphasized the necessity of combining cleanliness with development for Delhi's modernization. Sirsa also initiated the construction of a road in Ward 97 as part of the broader campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)