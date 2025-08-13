Left Menu

Delhi Government Eases Way for Grand Ramlila Celebrations

Delhi government to enhance Ramlila support with improved facilities, single-window clearance, and reduced land security deposit. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announces initiatives to streamline operations, including a district-level clearance system and conflict resolution committees, ensuring smooth execution of the cultural event slated from September 22 to October 2.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2025 21:19 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 21:19 IST
Delhi Government Eases Way for Grand Ramlila Celebrations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi government initiatives promise a smoother experience for Ramlila organisers with improved facilities, including a single-window clearance system and reduced land security deposits. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced these changes during a special meeting convened by Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena.

Held from September 22 to October 2, this year's Ramlila in Delhi will benefit from streamlined procedures. Over 600 performances take place annually, with 100 conducted on a grand scale. A new district-level system will issue all necessary NOCs, simplifying processes for event organisers.

Additionally, the land security deposit has been lowered, and entertainment spaces expanded. To address disputes over entertainment stalls, a dedicated committee has been established. Gupta emphasized the cultural significance of Ramlila, stating the government's efforts will preserve tradition and foster social unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chaos to coordination: How AI is poised to reshape humanitarian logistics

New quantum approach promises faster, deeper detection of bias in AI systems

Mass coral bleaching threatens biodiversity across western Indian Ocean

Digital tech could revolutionize food waste management, but global gaps persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025