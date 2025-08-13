Delhi Government Eases Way for Grand Ramlila Celebrations

Delhi government initiatives promise a smoother experience for Ramlila organisers with improved facilities, including a single-window clearance system and reduced land security deposits. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced these changes during a special meeting convened by Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena.

Held from September 22 to October 2, this year's Ramlila in Delhi will benefit from streamlined procedures. Over 600 performances take place annually, with 100 conducted on a grand scale. A new district-level system will issue all necessary NOCs, simplifying processes for event organisers.

Additionally, the land security deposit has been lowered, and entertainment spaces expanded. To address disputes over entertainment stalls, a dedicated committee has been established. Gupta emphasized the cultural significance of Ramlila, stating the government's efforts will preserve tradition and foster social unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)