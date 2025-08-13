Left Menu

Punjab Boosts Women's Empowerment Through National Convention

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann sends 500 women sarpanches and panchs to Maharashtra for a national convention, promoting women's empowerment. The initiative also commemorates the martyrdom of Guru Tegh Bahadur. Mann hopes the visit boosts women's confidence and broadens their development insights for rural areas.

Updated: 13-08-2025 22:02 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 22:02 IST
On Wednesday, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann inaugurated a monumental journey, dispatching a 500-member female delegation of sarpanches and panchs to Maharashtra. The delegation represents high-performing panchayats, aiming to enrich their experiences through peer interactions at the national convention of women panchayats.

Mann described the event as a red-letter day, emphasizing the pivotal role of panchayats in democracy. He noted the trip would help elected representatives drive the holistic development of their villages by managing schools, dispensaries, and welfare institutions more effectively.

This initiative, coinciding with the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur, includes a visit to Takht Sri Hazur Sahib. The state government is covering all expenses. Mann also paid respects at Gurdwara Sri Fatehgarh Sahib, recalling the martyrdom of Guru Gobind Singh's younger sons, to inspire future generations towards selfless sacrifices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

