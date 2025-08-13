Resonating Patriotic Tunes: Bands to Celebrate Operation Sindoor Victory Nationwide

In a historic move, armed forces and paramilitary bands will hold performances at more than 140 notable locations across India on August 15, marking the success of 'Operation Sindoor'. These musical events are designed to add a rhythmic layer to the 79th Independence Day festivities, offering citizens an invigorating dose of patriotic spirit.

As India forges ahead with its 'Viksit Bharat' vision for 2047, this year's theme, 'Naya Bharat', underscores the nation's progress. Celebrations will commemorate the emergence of a prosperous and secure 'New India', with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading from the Red Fort complex.

The performances will span nationwide, symbolically affirming progress across states, Union Territories, and major cities. Special guests, including the Indian Special Olympics contingent and exemplary citizens, will witness these jubilant displays across iconic Delhi locations, bringing a harmonious ode to India's independence.

