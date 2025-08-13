Left Menu

Resonating Patriotic Tunes: Bands to Celebrate Operation Sindoor Victory Nationwide

In an unprecedented series of events, music bands from India's armed and paramilitary forces will perform at over 140 locations nationwide on August 15 to honor 'Operation Sindoor'. The events aim to infuse rhythm into the 79th Independence Day celebrations, spotlighting the country's journey towards 'Naya Bharat'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2025 22:49 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 22:49 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a historic move, armed forces and paramilitary bands will hold performances at more than 140 notable locations across India on August 15, marking the success of 'Operation Sindoor'. These musical events are designed to add a rhythmic layer to the 79th Independence Day festivities, offering citizens an invigorating dose of patriotic spirit.

As India forges ahead with its 'Viksit Bharat' vision for 2047, this year's theme, 'Naya Bharat', underscores the nation's progress. Celebrations will commemorate the emergence of a prosperous and secure 'New India', with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading from the Red Fort complex.

The performances will span nationwide, symbolically affirming progress across states, Union Territories, and major cities. Special guests, including the Indian Special Olympics contingent and exemplary citizens, will witness these jubilant displays across iconic Delhi locations, bringing a harmonious ode to India's independence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

