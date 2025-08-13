Left Menu

Air Chief Marshal's Inspiring Visit to Pune's Artificial Limb Centre

Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh visited the Artificial Limb Centre in Pune, meeting with injured corporal Varun Kumar. Kumar, injured during Operation Sindoor, is recovering with an artificial limb. Singh praised the centre's staff for their dedication and received updates on their operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 13-08-2025 23:08 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 23:08 IST
Air Chief Marshal's Inspiring Visit to Pune's Artificial Limb Centre
  • Country:
  • India

In an inspiring gesture, Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh visited the Artificial Limb Centre (ALC) in Pune on Wednesday. The Air Chief met with Corporal Varun Kumar, who was injured during Operation Sindoor and is now recuperating with the help of an artificial limb.

During his visit, Singh interacted with other patients and was updated on the activities of the ALC. The IAF acknowledged the Air Chief's engagement in a post, highlighting his appreciation for the centre's commendable service and dedication.

Established on May 19, 1944, the ALC in Pune is a prestigious Tri Services Institution under the Armed Forces Medical Services. It was set up during World War II to provide comprehensive prosthetic solutions and rehabilitation for amputee soldiers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chaos to coordination: How AI is poised to reshape humanitarian logistics

New quantum approach promises faster, deeper detection of bias in AI systems

Mass coral bleaching threatens biodiversity across western Indian Ocean

Digital tech could revolutionize food waste management, but global gaps persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025