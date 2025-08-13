Air Chief Marshal's Inspiring Visit to Pune's Artificial Limb Centre
Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh visited the Artificial Limb Centre in Pune, meeting with injured corporal Varun Kumar. Kumar, injured during Operation Sindoor, is recovering with an artificial limb. Singh praised the centre's staff for their dedication and received updates on their operations.
In an inspiring gesture, Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh visited the Artificial Limb Centre (ALC) in Pune on Wednesday. The Air Chief met with Corporal Varun Kumar, who was injured during Operation Sindoor and is now recuperating with the help of an artificial limb.
During his visit, Singh interacted with other patients and was updated on the activities of the ALC. The IAF acknowledged the Air Chief's engagement in a post, highlighting his appreciation for the centre's commendable service and dedication.
Established on May 19, 1944, the ALC in Pune is a prestigious Tri Services Institution under the Armed Forces Medical Services. It was set up during World War II to provide comprehensive prosthetic solutions and rehabilitation for amputee soldiers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
