Bridging Heritage and Science: IGNCA and BSIP's Groundbreaking Collaboration

The Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) and the Birbal Sahni Institute of Palaeosciences (BSIP) have partnered to integrate science and culture. This initiative focuses on educational and digitisation efforts, aiming to highlight India’s heritage through various collaborative projects and fostering global awareness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2025 00:27 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 00:27 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, the Delhi-based Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) and the Birbal Sahni Institute of Palaeosciences (BSIP) located in Lucknow have embarked on a collaborative journey to preserve and present India's rich heritage. By merging scientific and cultural initiatives, the partnership aims to foster greater understanding domestically and internationally.

This effort marks India's inaugural attempt to create a cohesive platform for science-culture integration. According to the Culture Ministry, this groundbreaking Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will focus on interdisciplinary research and international outreach, showcasing India's achievements in both fields.

The collaboration targets digital efforts and educational programs, including 'Project Mausam' that addresses climate change in maritime history, alongside research, conservation, and public engagement projects to manage and promote cultural heritage effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

