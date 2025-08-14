Left Menu

Bollywood's King and 'Magic Moments': A Tequila Triumph

Radico Khaitan has partnered with Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan and Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath to launch a premium tequila brand, D'YAVOL Añejo. Known for its elite spirits, the company will invest $4.56 million in this venture. The spirit is crafted from agave and aged in wine casks.

14-08-2025
Bollywood's beloved star, Shah Rukh Khan, is teaming up with Radico Khaitan and Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath to introduce a premium tequila brand called D'YAVOL Añejo. The Indian liquor company, celebrated for its high-end offerings like Rampur Single Malt, is entering the tequila market with a hefty investment of $4.56 million.

The new tequila, made from agave and aged in wine casks for approximately two years, signals Radico Khaitan's ambitious foray into premium categories. The alliance with Khan underscores the brand's commitment to blending India's cultural icons with global spirits, promising tequila aficionados a new pinnacle of taste.

This strategic move positions Radico Khaitan to captivate a diverse market, enriching India's evolving spirits scene with a touch of Bollywood glamour and entrepreneurial spirit. The brand aims for D'YAVOL Añejo to become synonymous with both luxury and cultural sophistication in the booming tequila landscape.

