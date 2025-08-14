Marathon Nextgen Realty: A Remarkable Q1 FY26 Financial Leap

Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd., a prominent real estate developer based in Mumbai, demonstrated a strong financial performance in the first quarter of FY26 with a substantial 63% rise in Profit After Tax (PAT), reaching approximately ₹62 crore by June 30, 2025.

The quarter witnessed the completion of a significant ₹900 crore Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP), attracting both domestic and international investor interest, showcasing confidence in Marathon's growth potential.

The utilised proceeds have positioned the company in a net cash positive status for the first time. The developer continues to expand, backed by a strategic land bank and a commitment to timely project delivery for sustained value creation.

(With inputs from agencies.)