Discovering Luck: NYC Woman Finds 2-Carat Diamond in Arkansas Park

Micherre Fox from New York discovered a 2-carat white diamond at Crater of Diamonds State Park in Arkansas during her visit in July. The diamond is set to be part of her engagement ring. This find marks the third-largest diamond unearthed at the park in 2023, with over 35,000 found since 1972.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Murfreesboro | Updated: 14-08-2025 12:02 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 12:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A woman from New York has struck it lucky by finding a 2-carat white diamond at an Arkansas state park, with plans to use it in her engagement ring. Her discovery contributes to the park's rich history of diamond findings.

Micherre Fox of Manhattan dedicated several weeks in July to foraging for the diamond at Crater of Diamonds State Park. This vast 37-acre site is known for visitors unearthing precious stones.

On her last day, Fox spotted the gem, which was later confirmed as a 2.3-carat diamond. Over 35,000 diamonds have been found since the park's establishment in 1972, with its largest, a 40.23-carat diamond, now part of the Smithsonian's collection.

(With inputs from agencies.)

