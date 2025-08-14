Supreme Court Verdict Settles Baby Shark Copyright Clash

In a landmark ruling, South Korea's Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed a $21,600 damages claim by American composer Jonathan Wright, who accused a South Korean children's content company of plagiarizing his version of the renowned 'Baby Shark' tune. The decision concludes a protracted six-year legal struggle surrounding the globally famous song.

The apex court sustained previous judicial findings from 2021 and 2023, which determined there was insufficient evidence to prove Pinkfong's song had breached Wright's copyright. Wright, who performs as Johnny Only, released his version in 2011, four years prior to Pinkfong's. However, both versions were based on a long-standing traditional melody familiar in American children's summer camps.

The court emphasized that Wright's rendition did not deviate sufficiently from the traditional tune to earn copyright status, finding Pinkfong's song distinct enough. Pinkfong stated that their 'Baby Shark' was drawn from a public domain chant, refreshed with an energetic beat, which helped it become a beloved cultural icon worldwide.

