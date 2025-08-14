Rajinikanth Mania: 'Coolie' Ignites Frenzy Across Tamil Nadu

The eagerly awaited 'Coolie,' headlined by superstar Rajinikanth, debuted in Tamil Nadu on Thursday, drawing enthusiastic crowds and honoring Rajinikanth's five-decade-long cinematic journey.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Sun Pictures, the film's launch saw exuberant fans and noted personalities such as Chief Minister M K Stalin, along with stars like Dhanush and Sivakarthikeyan, attending screenings.

Boasting a prominent cast, including Aamir Khan and Nagarjuna, and featuring chart-topping music by Anirudh R, 'Coolie' is already gaining traction as a must-watch revenge saga among cinema lovers state-wide.

(With inputs from agencies.)