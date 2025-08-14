Rajinikanth Mania: 'Coolie' Ignites Frenzy Across Tamil Nadu
The much-anticipated film 'Coolie,' starring Rajinikanth, was released across Tamil Nadu to much fanfare, coinciding with Rajinikanth's 50 years in cinema. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Sun Pictures, the film features a star-studded cast, chart-topping music, and was celebrated by fans and celebrities alike.
The eagerly awaited 'Coolie,' headlined by superstar Rajinikanth, debuted in Tamil Nadu on Thursday, drawing enthusiastic crowds and honoring Rajinikanth's five-decade-long cinematic journey.
Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Sun Pictures, the film's launch saw exuberant fans and noted personalities such as Chief Minister M K Stalin, along with stars like Dhanush and Sivakarthikeyan, attending screenings.
Boasting a prominent cast, including Aamir Khan and Nagarjuna, and featuring chart-topping music by Anirudh R, 'Coolie' is already gaining traction as a must-watch revenge saga among cinema lovers state-wide.
