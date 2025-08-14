Left Menu

Rajinikanth Mania: 'Coolie' Ignites Frenzy Across Tamil Nadu

The much-anticipated film 'Coolie,' starring Rajinikanth, was released across Tamil Nadu to much fanfare, coinciding with Rajinikanth's 50 years in cinema. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Sun Pictures, the film features a star-studded cast, chart-topping music, and was celebrated by fans and celebrities alike.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 14-08-2025 13:20 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 13:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The eagerly awaited 'Coolie,' headlined by superstar Rajinikanth, debuted in Tamil Nadu on Thursday, drawing enthusiastic crowds and honoring Rajinikanth's five-decade-long cinematic journey.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Sun Pictures, the film's launch saw exuberant fans and noted personalities such as Chief Minister M K Stalin, along with stars like Dhanush and Sivakarthikeyan, attending screenings.

Boasting a prominent cast, including Aamir Khan and Nagarjuna, and featuring chart-topping music by Anirudh R, 'Coolie' is already gaining traction as a must-watch revenge saga among cinema lovers state-wide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

